CVS, Intermountain invest in $90M funding round for virtual care clinic

CVS Health Ventures and Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital arm of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, have joined a $90 million series E funding round for virtual care provider Maven Clinic.

Maven Clinic, which provides 24/7 virtual care for families and women, will use the new funding to invest in personalization across its platform, according to a Nov. 14 press release from Maven. This latest investment round brings the company's total funding to $300 million.

The funding round was led by General Catalyst.