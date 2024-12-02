Biggest hospital cyberattacks of '24

Hospitals and health systems had a busy year warding off and recovering from cyberattacks in 2024.

Here are hospitals and health systems that fell victim to hackers this year (in alphabetical order):

1. Ascension (St. Louis)

2. Bayhealth (Dover, Del.)

3. Capital Health (Trenton, N.J.)

4. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

5. Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis)

6. Fairfield (Ill.) Memorial Hospital

7. Lindsay (Okla.) Municipal Hospital

8. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

9. McLaren Healthcare (Grand Blanc, Mich.)

10. Memorial Hospital and Manor (Bainbridge, Ga.)

11. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

12. NorthBay Health (Fairfield, Calif.)

13. Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine)

14. Petersburg (Alaska) Medical Center

15. St. Anthony Regional Hospital (Carroll, Iowa)

16. UC San Diego Health

17. UMC Health System (Lubbock, Texas)

18. Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital (Wakeeney, Kan.)

19. Wayne Memorial Hospital (Jesup, Ga.)

NOTE: This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of others that should be on this list, please email gbruce@beckershealthcare.com.