Children's hospital declares cyberattack over

Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said it is "no longer addressing an active cybersecurity matter" after a cyberattack disrupted the hospital's operations earlier this year.

Lurie Children's said May 20 that all of its patient-facing systems have been reactivated and it continues to update MyChart with information on visits that occurred while the network was down.

"Thank you to our patient-families and community for their ongoing support and patience as we have responded to this incident," the hospital said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to care for our patient-families, accelerate cutting-edge research discoveries, and work with community partners to advance health equity for youth and their families, just as we have always done."

Lurie Children's took its internet, phones and MyChart offline after a Jan. 31 cyberattack. A ransomware group later claimed responsibility for the hack and said it sold Lurie patient data on the dark web for $3.4 million. The hospital has not confirmed what, if any, data was stolen, only saying that "investigations of this nature take time to complete, and we are unable to provide a definitive timeline."