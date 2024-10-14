Texas health system restores EHR after cyberattack

Lubbock, Texas-based UMC Health System has restored its EHR more than two weeks after a cyberattack.

The organization disconnected IT systems following a ransomware attack Sept. 26. UMC Health System said Oct. 11 its EHR is back live across all locations, as is the find-a-physician feature on its website. While the health system continues to divert select patients to other hospitals, patients can once again access the MyTeamCare patient portal and message their clinicians.

"While these are important milestones in our recovery process, our investigation into the nature and scope of this incident remains ongoing, and we continue to work alongside third-party firms to safely restore full operations," UMC Health System said in a statement. "We would like to thank our patients and community for their continued patience and understanding."