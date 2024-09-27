Texas health system confirms ransomware attack: 6 things to know

A Texas health system is experiencing a ransomware attack. Here are six things to know.

1. Lubbock, Texas-based UMC Health System has been diverting emergency and nonemergency patients via ambulances to other local healthcare facilities since Sept. 26 because of an IT outage. University Medical Center is a level 1 trauma center. The system's emergency centers, urgent care clinics and physician practices remain open.

2. The health system later confirmed it disconnected its systems due to "unusual activity" caused by a ransomware attack, a type of hack where cybercriminals try to extort money by holding a victim's network or data hostage.

3. UMC Health System launched a website Sept. 27 to post updates on the hack.

4. The organization's phones and patient portal were also interrupted by the incident.

5. The health system has enlisted "third parties that have helped other hospitals address similar issues" in its response and investigation, according to a statement.

6. The health system does not have a timeline for restoration. Downtime after a ransomware attack typically lasts about a month. "We continue to carefully evaluate our operations with patient safety in mind," UMC stated. "We will only restore services once it is deemed safe to do so."