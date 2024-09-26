Texas health system diverts patients after IT outage

Lubbock, Texas-based UMC Health System started diverting patients to other hospitals because of an IT outage Sept. 26.

University Medical Center in Lubbock has been sending both emergency and nonemergency patients to other local healthcare facilities because of the network outage, KLBK in Lubbock first reported Sept. 26. Patients who had already been admitted to the hospital were not affected, while UMC outpatient clinics remained open.

"We are working closely with local and regional partners to coordinate care and redirect patients as smoothly as possible," the health system wrote in a statement to KLBK. "As our team works diligently to investigate and resolve the issue, we are prioritizing patient safety and minimizing the impact on critical services."

Lubbock-based Covenant Health posted Sept. 26 on Facebook that its hospitals and emergency services remained open.