Study ties telehealth to higher preventive care use

Telehealth use in rural areas was associated with a higher likelihood of patients utilizing preventive care, according to research in the American Journal of Managed Care.

The sample for the Jan. 6 study, which was conducted by researchers at payer Elevance Health, included 2,012,290 rural residents after propensity score matching —1,006,145 nonusers of telemedicine, 535,418 users in 2020, and 730,828 users between 2021 and 2023 — to balance demographic and health characteristics between groups. Telemedicine users tended to have higher comorbidity burden and a greater prevalence of anxiety (44% vs 28%) and depression (37% vs 23%) compared with nonusers.

“The use of telemedicine in rural areas was associated with a higher likelihood of utilizing preventive care,” the authors concluded. “The magnitude of this relationship varied depending on underlying health conditions, sex, and region of residence.”