Where healthcare ranks for ransomware attacks

Ransomware attackers have been tormenting the healthcare industry. But are these hacks more prevalent than in other sectors?

These critical industry sectors had the most ransomware attacks in 2023, according to an April 9 analysis by EconoFact:

1. Healthcare and public health: 249

2. Critical manufacturing: 218

3. Government facilities: 156

4. Financial services: 122

5. Food and agriculture: 75

6. Transportation: 44

7. Communications: 32

8. Energy: 30

9. Chemical: 24

10. Water and wastewater: 8

11. Defense industrial base: 2