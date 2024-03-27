'Double extortion' ransomware group claims hospital hack 

A ransomware group that specializes in "double extortion" has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on an Oklahoma hospital, HIPAA Journal reported.

The Bian Lian hacking gang posted Lindsay (Okla.) Municipal Hospital to its data leak site and said the stolen data would be uploaded soon, according to the March 25 story.

The hackers' "double extortion" forte means they steal data then require ransom payments to both release the information and decrypt any encrypted files, the news outlet reported. HHS has warned that Bian Lian is targeting healthcare providers because of the group's financial motivations.

Lindsay Municipal Hospital reported March 13 to HHS' Office of Civil Rights that 500 individuals were affected by a hacking incident, though HIPAA Journal noted that 500 is typically used as a placeholder to satisfy reporting requirements when the exact number is unknown. Becker's reached out to the hospital for comment.