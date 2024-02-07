6 health systems offering signing, retention bonuses

When it comes to bonuses, healthcare takes the cake.

Nearly one-fifth of jobs in the industry offer welcome or sign-on bonuses, averaging $10,867 each — more than any other sector, according to recent research from job search engine Adzuna.

Hospitals and health systems are increasingly turning to the incentive to reduce reliance on contract labor and improve retention rates. A recent Aon survey found that over the course of 2023, 70% of hospitals implemented or bolstered sign-on bonuses to address talent recruitment and retention.

Below, find six health systems' bonuses Becker's has covered since November:

1. Employees at the Albuquerque-based University of New Mexico Hospital's campuses in Bernalillo and Sandoval counties are set to receive a $600 retention bonus alongside an average wage increase of 3%.

2. On Jan. 17, members of SEIU 121RN approved a new labor contract with Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. The deal includes ratification bonuses of $2,250 for full-time RNs and $1,500 for part-time RNs.

3. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is offering incentive payments of $7,500 to new employees who are hired as registered nurses, certified nurse aides, direct support professionals, psychiatric technicians or forensic mental health technicians at Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, the Intensive Behavior Center in Boulder, the Montana Chemical Dependency Center in Butte, the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown, and the Montana Veterans' Home in Columbia Falls. The payments will be made at six- and 12-month marks of continuous employment.

4. In March, Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health began offering $100,000 sign-on bonuses to new nurses and $100,000 retention bonuses to current staff nurses over a three-year period. As a result, the system has been able to staff its emergency department fully with "very little contract labor," President and CEO Diane Hansen told Becker's in January.

5. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is offering hiring bonuses to nurses on medical-surgical and progressive care units at all three of its hospitals in the Mahoning Valley, a metropolitan area in Northeast Ohio. Increased sign-on bonuses are available for registered nurses with at least 16 months of experience, including a $20,000 sign-on bonus for day-shift nurses and a $30,000 sign-on bonus for night-shift nurses serving select units.

6. Members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East approved a new labor contract with Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Hospital on Nov. 11, including $1,000 ratification bonuses for full-time workers. Part-time employees received a prorated bonus.

Editor's note: This is not a comprehensive list. View the average advertised signing bonuses for 13 healthcare jobs here.