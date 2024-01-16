Mercy offers $20K, $30K nurse sign-on bonuses

As staffing demands grow, Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is offering hiring bonuses to nurses to care for patients in the med-surg and progressive care units at all three of its hospitals in the Mahoning Valley, a metropolitan area in Northeast Ohio.

Increased sign-on bonuses are available for experienced registered nurses, including a $20,000 sign-on bonus for day-shift nurses and a $30,000 sign-on bonus for night-shift nurses serving select units at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown and St. Joseph Warren Hospitals.

Nurses must have at least 16 months of experience to qualify.

"The demand for med-surg and intermediate nurses is generally high and is expected to continue growing in the coming years," Stacie Call, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer for Mercy Health in Lorain and Youngstown, said in a Jan. 16 news release. "We recognize the need to motivate and engage experienced nurses to become a part of these units and share their knowledge in caring for our community."

Mercy is hiring for roles in nursing, nursing support, lab services, home and hospice care, imaging, respiratory, pharmacy, surgical services and sterile processing.