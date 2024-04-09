375 Philadelphia nurses to see raises

Members of Jeanes Nurses United have approved a new labor contract with Temple University Hospital – Jeanes Campus in Philadelphia.

The three-year agreement covers 375 registered nurses, according to a union news release shared with Becker's.

Under the new agreement, announced April 8, union members will see across-the-board pay increases of at least 9% over three years, in addition to pay increases based on years of experience, according to Jeanes Nurses United, an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Association of School Nurses and Practitioners.

Other features highlighted by the union include a $1,250 ratification bonus for all full-time nurses; $625 for part-time nurses; the formation of a nurse practice committee of nurses and Temple Health administration to address staffing issues as they come up; and up to a week of paid leave for nurses who are victims of workplace violence.

"We are committed to our patients and our community and strive to be the place that patients feel inspired to go to when they are in need," Jeanes Nurses United Co-President Angie Cleghorn, RN, said in the release. "This contract will increase our wages and hopefully keep our experienced nurses at the bedside and at Jeanes, where they are the key to training new nurses and continuing the legacy of excellent patient care at Jeanes."

A spokesperson for Temple Health shared the following statement with Becker's: "We're pleased that nurses at Temple University Hospital – Jeanes Campus ratified the most recent contract offer. TUH-Jeanes Campus is among the best staffed hospitals with the lowest nursing turnover in the country. So, we were confident that PASNAP nurses would want to keep that nursing model in place. We're pleased we were able to come to an economically viable agreement that recognizes Temple's need to remain financially strong while allowing us to continue to move forward and make ongoing investments in TUH-Jeanes Campus."