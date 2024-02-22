New York system extends $35K nurse sign-on bonuses

Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network said it is extending its sign-on program that offers $35,000 for registered nurses and $10,000 to $20,000 for nearly every other role.

Bassett initially announced the program in October, with a duration of 90 days. The health system announced the extension of the program in a Feb. 22 news release shared with Becker's.

Up to $35,000 for registered nurses

Up to $20,000 for licensed practical nurses

Up to $20,000 for clinical lab technologists, ultrasound technologists, cardiovascular technicians, radiology technicians, CT technologists, MRI technologists, pharmacists, speech pathologists, physical therapists and occupational therapists

Up to $15,000 for nursing assistants, emergency department technicians, physical therapy assistants and certified occupational therapy assistants

Up to $10,000 for all other positions

More information about the bonuses is available here, and more information about job opportunities at Bassett is available here. Bassett said sign-on bonuses are also available for physicians and advanced practice clinicians.