Bassett Healthcare offers $35K nurse sign-on bonuses

Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network is offering enhanced sign-on bonuses for a number of open positions within its network, including up to $35,000 for registered nurses.

The incentive began Oct. 1 and will last for 90 days, according to a news release from the health system.

RNs aren't the only positions eligible for bonuses. These roles can earn sign-on bonuses up to $20,000: licensed practical nurses, clinical laboratory technicians, ultrasound technologists, radiology technologists, MRI technologists, CT technologists, cardiovascular technicians, physical therapists and occupational therapists.

And these roles can earn sign-on bonuses up to $15,000: nursing assistants, emergency department technicians, operating room scrub technicians, physical therapy assistants and certified occupational therapy assistants.

Bassett Healthcare Network has invested heavily in the workforce over the past year. In August 2022, the health system increased workforce compensation by nearly $50 million and recently implemented 4 percent salary increases for all non-provider roles.

In addition to raising pay, the health system recently partnered with Oneonta, N.Y.-based Hartwick College to provide Bassett employees with substantial tuition discounts when they pursue degrees in nursing and nursing education.

"Attracting new talent to Bassett Healthcare Network continues to be a top priority," Tommy Ibrahim, MD, the health system's president and CEO, said in the news release. "We have made excellent hiring progress over the last year, with nearly 2,000 new employees joining our network. More than 180 of these caregivers are nurses. Still, Bassett has many open positions in a variety of disciplines. Adding more caregivers to our team is critically needed for the many thousands of patients who depend on us for care every day."