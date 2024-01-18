Montana ramps up incentives for health facility workers

Montana is offering a new hiring incentive and wage increases to recruit and retain workers at state-run healthcare facilities.

The new effort includes a hiring incentive for direct patient care positions at five state-run healthcare facilities, as well as bonuses and wage reform at two facilities for staff currently working in positions with the highest vacancy rates, according to a Jan. 17 news release from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Incentive payments of $7,500 will be available to new employees who are hired as registered nurses, certified nurse aides, direct support professionals, psychiatric technicians and forensic mental health technicians at Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, the Intensive Behavior Center in Boulder, the Montana Chemical Dependency Center in Butte, the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown, and the Montana Veterans' Home in Columbia Falls, state officials said. The incentive payments will be made at six- and 12-month marks of continuous employment. The state will use $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the payments.

State officials said registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, psychiatric technicians, forensic mental health technicians and direct support professionals currently employed at Montana State Hospital and the Intensive Behavior Center will also receive a $7,500, one-time-only retention bonus through savings from less reliance on contracted staff.

Additionally, those employees at Montana State Hospital and the Intensive Behavior Center will receive a permanent increase in their base rate. The increase will range from $1.75 per hour to $4 per hour.

More information on careers eligible for the initiative is available here.





