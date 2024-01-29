New Mexico system gives 1st raises in more than a year

Employees across the University of New Mexico Hospital's campuses will soon receive retention bonuses and wage increases as a new wave of funding hits the system.

In December, the Albuquerque-based health system received payment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to "longstanding" claims for COVID-19-related expenses, according to a Jan. 21 news release. The federal government also approved the state's request for supplemental Medicaid reimbursements, allowing UNM to invest in maternal health; substance use disorder treatment; and the expansion of care access, particularly in rural areas.

Thanks to the new funds, UNM hospital employees in Bernalillo and Sandoval counties will receive a $600 retention bonus and an average wage increase of 3%.

In addition, the health system's administration has successfully negotiated new contracts with all labor unions at its Lomas campus and has engaged in "new, productive discussions" with the two unions at its Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho, N.M.

"It's been very challenging for hospitals financially across the country, including ours," Kate Becker, CEO of UNM Hospital, said in the news release. "We are so grateful for how hard our teams have been working to improve our financial situation."