Advertised signing bonuses for 13 healthcare jobs

Job search engine Adzuna released new research Jan. 25 showing that nursing and healthcare lead in signing bonuses, with nearly 18% of job postings in the sector advertising them.
Within healthcare and nursing, the amounts vary depending on the individual's title, according to data shared with Becker's.
Adzuna examined 8 million U.S. jobs advertised on the job search engine in December, identifying 428,908 job postings offering a signing bonus.
Here are 13 healthcare job titles, along with their average advertised signing bonus:
Physician: $47,993
Pharmacist: $27,135
Optometrist: $25,595
Dentist: $20,435
Nursing director: $17,216
CT technologist: $17,106
Physical therapist: $12,350
Registered nurse: $11,143
Physician assistant: $9,714
Occupational therapist: $7,188
Nursing assistant: $3,912
Nurse practitioner: $3,627
Medical assistant: $2,711