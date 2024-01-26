Advertised signing bonuses for 13 healthcare jobs

Job search engine Adzuna released new research Jan. 25 showing that nursing and healthcare lead in signing bonuses, with nearly 18% of job postings in the sector advertising them.

Within healthcare and nursing, the amounts vary depending on the individual's title, according to data shared with Becker's.

Adzuna examined 8 million U.S. jobs advertised on the job search engine in December, identifying 428,908 job postings offering a signing bonus.

Here are 13 healthcare job titles, along with their average advertised signing bonus:

Physician: $47,993

Pharmacist: $27,135

Optometrist: $25,595

Dentist: $20,435

Nursing director: $17,216

CT technologist: $17,106

Physical therapist: $12,350

Registered nurse: $11,143

Physician assistant: $9,714

Occupational therapist: $7,188

Nursing assistant: $3,912



Nurse practitioner: $3,627

Medical assistant: $2,711









