Mass General Brigham hospital workers to receive average 21% raises

Members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East have approved a new labor contract with Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

The union represents about 600 workers at the Mass General Brigham facility, according to an 1199SEIU news release shared with Becker's. Workers, which include unit secretaries, respiratory therapists, ultrasound technicians, surgical technologists, food service assistants, radiologic technologists and other titles, approved the deal on Nov. 11 after a year of negotiations.

"This hard-fought agreement is a victory for not only the caregivers at Cooley Dickinson and those they care for, but for the future of care in western Massachusetts," Tim Foley, executive vice president of 1199SEIU, said in the union release. "To keep high-quality care accessible and address the staffing crisis impacting communities all across the Commonwealth, we need to ensure that healthcare workers can afford to stay and thrive in the jobs and community they love."

Under the contract, workers will receive an average wage increase of 21% over 20 months, according to the union. Incumbent workers will be making at least $18 per hour by July 2024, with long-time workers receiving step increases based on their experience.

Additionally, full-time workers will receive a $1,000 ratification bonus, which was prorated for part-time employees, according to the union. The contract also includes a 43% increase to the weekend differential, a 44% increase to the call rate, as well as four additional holidays.

A hospital spokesperson shared the following statement with Becker's: "We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with SEIU 1199, which represents many of our dedicated health care workers. This agreement was a collaborative effort, which reflects our shared dedication to improving patient care and addressing the needs and concerns of our colleagues. We are proud of this milestone and excited to continue our ongoing commitment to provide exceptional care to our Pioneer Valley community."