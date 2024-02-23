Providence nurses approve labor deal

Nurses represented by United Food and Commercial Workers 3000 have approved a new labor contract with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett (Wash.).

The three-year contract, which runs through Oct. 30, 2026, includes market-competitive wages as well as staffing support at the bedside, according to a Feb. 22 hospital statement shared with Becker's.

"We are proud of the bargaining teams' hard work to negotiate and deliver a fair contract for our nurses," the statement said. "We look forward to working with UFCW to ensure our patients and community continue to have access to the high-quality care PRMCE is known for."

Specifics of the contract highlighted by the union include:

Pay increases and ratification bonuses to be paid out on the second pay period following Feb. 21 (April 12 paycheck)

Step correction for nurses who are at the incorrect step compared to their years of service at the hospital

Longevity bonus for senior registered nurses

$1,000 ratification bonus for all registered nurses

Increases to premiums

Break relief position will be posted 21 days post contract approval

Discussion of implementation plan for break relief nurses in a closed unit

Weekend pay for Sunday night shift

Extra shift incentive for vacant shifts

"From the outset of negotiations, our primary focus has been to tackle the pressing issues of staffing shortages and patient safety concerns head-on," the union said in its announcement posted online about the contract ratification. "Throughout the bargaining process, we actively engaged with our patients and community to underscore the urgency of our staffing crisis."

Approval of the labor contract follows nurses' rejection of a tentative deal in December and a five-day strike in November. The union and hospital began negotiating a new labor contract in April.