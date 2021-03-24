Heart associations update joint guidance on heart failure treatment

The American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association updated heart failure data standards and definitions in a March 23 report published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

The report is an update from the ACC and AHA's heart failure guidelines first published in 2005. The updated document does not differentiate between chronic or acute heart failure, inpatient versus outpatient, or whether patients are receiving palliative care. Instead, the data is intended to cover the full range of care for heart failure patients across all care venues.

The report includes:

A range of heart failure risk factor definitions, including diabetes, hypertension, substance abuse and amyloidosis

Details on cardiac intervention procedures such as percutaneous coronary interventions, bypass and valvular surgeries, and implantable cardioverter-defibrillator

Definitions on elements of cardiovascular history including angina, acute myocardial infarction and stroke, among others

Defined data elements on noninvasive and invasive diagnostic measures including echocardiogram and stress testing

To access the full document, click here.

