9 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Several hospital construction projects have been recently announced, advanced or completed. Becker's reported on the following nine projects since April 25.

1. Froedtert opens community hospital in Wisconsin

Milwaukee-based Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin opened a new community, acute-care hospital May 2 in Mequon, Wis.

2. New Jersey's lone public hospital seeks $1.2B for replacement facility

University Hospital in Newark, N.J., is in desperate need of improvements as it deals with overcrowding in its emergency department and maintenance issues, advocates say, nj.com reported May 1. It is the only public hospital in the state.

3. CHI Memorial gets approval for Georgia hospital despite rival's protests

CHI Memorial, part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, received approval from the Georgia Department of Community Health for a new hospital in Ringgold, Ga., despite objections from Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System, ABC affiliate News Channel 9 reported April 29.

4. Duke Health, UNC Health fight for beds in North Carolina

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Chapel Hill-based University of North Carolina Health are competing to add beds in the state, WUNC reported April 25.

5. United Health Services breaks ground on 6-story Upstate New York tower

United Health Services has broken ground on its six-story tower at UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, N.Y.

6. UnityPoint Health opens $38.4M hospital

UnityPoint Health opened its $38.4 million replacement hospital in Marshalltown, Iowa, the Des Moines, Iowa-based organization said April 27.

7. Illinois board approves medical group's $61M hospital in reversal

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's proposal to build a $61 million hospital on April 26.

8. Houston Methodist starts site preparation for $1.4B tower

Houston Methodist has begun site preparation for its $1.4 billion Centennial Tower, which will be 26 stories and connect to the Paula and Joseph C. "Rusty" Walter III Tower.

9. Piedmont completes $194M patient tower

Atlanta-based Piedmont has finished its $194 million patient tower at Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional, which spans nearly 229,000 square feet.