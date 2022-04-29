CHI Memorial gets approval for Georgia hospital despite rival's protests

CHI Memorial, part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, received approval from the Georgia Department of Community Health for a new hospital in Ringgold, Ga., despite objections from Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System, News Channel 9 reported April 29.

Parkridge opposed the plan because the new hospital will be just 5 miles from its planned freestanding emergency department in East Ridge, Tenn., the station reported April 6. Parkridge said the relocation "will duplicate services in a region that is already well served while reducing access to care for the patient base historically served by CHI Georgia, particularly Walker County residents," Parkridge said in documents obtained by News Channel 9.

The new hospital will have 64 inpatient beds, an intensive care unit, a full-service emergency department, operating rooms and an endoscopy lab.

"On behalf of the people of Northwest Georgia, we are thrilled with this decision," Andrew McGill, CHI Memorial chief strategist, told the station. "CHI Memorial has been committed to this community for nearly 25 years, and this is the next step to ensure the residents have convenient access to care close to home."