2 health systems battle for turf on Georgia-Tennessee border

Parkridge Health System has asked the state of Georgia to stop CHI Memorial from moving its hospital in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., to Ringgold, Ga., only 5 miles from Parkridge's planned freestanding emergency department in East Ridge, Tenn., News Channel 9 reported April 6.

Parkridge, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., operates four hospitals in Hamilton County in the southern part of Tennessee that borders Georgia. CHI Memorial's relocation "will duplicate services in a region that is already well served while reducing access to care for the patient base historically served by CHI Georgia, particularly Walker County residents," Parkridge said in documents obtained by News Channel 9.

CHI Memorial is owned by Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

CHI Memorial's project would bring an intensive care unit, an expanded emergency room and new surgical services to the area. The hospital posted a petition opposing Parkridge's plea.

"CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia is thrilled and ready to build a brand new hospital on Battlefield Parkway, but Parkridge Health System has asked the state of Georgia to stop our project. Parkridge wants Georgians to travel to Tennessee for healthcare instead," the petition reads. "Tell Parkridge and Georgia's leaders you want to get your care close to home."

The state of Georgia will make a decision April 29, according to the station. If CHI Memorial receives approval, it will begin construction this summer on the project.

Read more here.