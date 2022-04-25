Houston Methodist starts site preparation for $1.4B tower

Houston Methodist has begun site preparation for its $1.4 billion Centennial Tower, which will be 26 stories tall and connect to the Paula and Joseph C. "Rusty" Walter III Tower.

There will be nearly 400 patient beds, with 175 new beds and 207 to replace ones in the hospital's main building, which will be demolished, according to an April 25 Houston Methodist news release.

The tower will also replace current space for transplant medicine, intermediate care and surgical intensive care. Seven operating rooms will be replaced, and two operating room suites will be added.

A new 54-bed emergency department is also included in the project, which will be about twice the size of the current emergency department.

The facility is expected to open in 2027.