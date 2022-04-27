Illinois board approves medical group's $61M hospital in reversal

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's proposal to build a $61 million hospital on April 26.

The decision reversed a May 2021 ruling that denied the project. In the May decision, the state review board said the project would create an unnecessary duplication of services. The medical group appealed the decision.

The review board's recent decision allows Quincy Medical Group to build a small-format hospital with 25 patient beds, a 10-bay emergency department, three operating rooms and one procedure room. The project is expected to be complete in 2025.

"We thank the board for their approval and this community for their support," said Todd Petty, MD, a surgeon and Quincy Medical Group chair. "Our physicians and team at QMG have dedicated our lives to our patients. Local patients deserve affordable, quality healthcare. Today's decision allows us the opportunity to give them that. We look forward to the bright future of affordable healthcare for everyone in our region."

Quincy-based Blessing Health System had urged the Illinois review board to again block Quincy Medical Group's plan to build the hospital, Muddy Rivers News reported. Officials with Blessing Health System said the proposed hospital would pose a financial threat to its organization because it would siphon off profitable surgeries and privately insured patients.