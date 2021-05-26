Illinois rejects Quincy Medical Group's plan to build $61M hospital

An Illinois review board May 26 denied Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's proposal to build a $61 million hospital, according to local news station WHIG.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted 4-2 to reject the proposal, citing concerns about duplication of services.

Quincy Medical Group was seeking approval to build a 25-bed, physician-led hospital next to the medical group's cancer institute and surgery center in Quincy. The proposal called for building a 10-bay emergency department, three operating rooms and one procedure room.

Despite the rejection, Quincy Medical Group has the option to present the project to the board again with new details and information.