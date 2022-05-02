Froedtert opens community hospital in Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wis.-based Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin opened a new community, acute-care hospital May 2 in Mequon, Wis.

The 17,000-square-foot facility has a seven-bed emergency department and eight inpatient beds, according to a news release from the health network. It also has a laboratory, pharmacy and imaging services.

It is the health network's fourth community hospital. It opened its third Jan. 31 in Oak Creek, Wis.

"The addition of a new community hospital in Mequon also supports our continued growth in the north shore area and beyond and supports our focus of adding specialty care within the region and complements our expansion of primary care access across the health network," Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert, said in the news release.