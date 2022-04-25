Piedmont completes $194M patient tower

Atlanta-based Piedmont has finished its $194 million patient tower at Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional, which spans nearly 229,000 square feet.

There were two phases of the project, which started in October 2018: a new patient floor on the hospital's Prince Tower Two, and the demolition of the 100-year-old 1919 Tower and construction on the new one, Piedmont said April 21.

The new tower has 128 inpatient rooms, a retail pharmacy, a patient and family resource center and inpatient and outpatient clinical program support areas. It also has outdoor courtyards and community spaces.

Patients will move into the tower in May, the Athens Banner-Herald reported April 25.