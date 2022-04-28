UnityPoint Health opens $38.4M hospital

UnityPoint Health opened its $38.4 million replacement hospital in Marshalltown, Iowa, the Des Moines, Iowa-based organization said April 27.

UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown replaces a 108-year-old facility that permanently closed April 27 when emergency care moved to the new hospital.

"We're so excited to finally see this day come," said Shari King, UnityPoint hospital administrator. "It's been a lot of work, but we have a beautiful facility to show for it, and it will serve us very well. I’m especially thrilled for the people of Marshalltown. This community has waited a long time for something like this, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to share it with them."

The replacement hospital has the same services as the old one.