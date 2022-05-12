5 health systems opening hospitals

Several health systems have recently opened hospitals, announced plans to do so or have advanced projects. Here are five reported on by Becker's since April 29.

1. Baptist Health plans inpatient hospital, outpatient community in Kentucky

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is planning an inpatient hospital and outpatient healthcare community in Crestwood, Ky.

2. Mercy Health, Kindred to build rehab hospital in Ohio

Mercy Health-Youngstown (Ohio) and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, have formed a joint venture to build Mercy Health Rehabilitation Hospital.

3. Ascension St. Vincent to build hospital next to Purdue University

Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent is planning a neighborhood hospital to provide inpatient and emergency care next to the Purdue University campus in West Lafayette, Ind.

4. Froedtert opens community hospital in Wisconsin

Milwaukee-based Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin opened a new community, acute-care hospital May 2 in Mequon, Wis.

5. CHI Memorial gets approval for Georgia hospital despite rival's protests

CHI Memorial, part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, received approval from the Georgia Department of Community Health for a new hospital in Ringgold, Ga., despite objections from Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System, News Channel 9 reported April 29.