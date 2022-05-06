Ascension St. Vincent to build hospital next to Purdue University

Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent is planning a neighborhood hospital to provide inpatient and emergency care next to the Purdue University campus in West Lafayette, Ind.

The facility will include:

Eight private inpatient medical beds

Eight emergency department treatment rooms

CT and other imaging services

Laboratory services

Parking

Consumer-focused technology, including telemedicine

The hospital is the first development of a larger medical complex at the campus that will mostly be focused on outpatient care, according to a May 6 Purdue and Ascension St. Vincent news release. A neighborhood hospital will give residents a "middle ground" between a bigger hospital and an urgent care center, the news release stated.

"Our expansion in West Lafayette comes at a time when access to convenient health care options is more important than ever," Jonathan Nalli, CEO of Ascension St. Vincent Indiana, said in the news release. "We are responding to the community's need for new ways to access high-quality care in a way that fits into everyday life."

Ascension St. Vincent purchased 7 acres of land from the university for the project and will take ownership of the site in the late spring. Construction is slated to start this summer. Completion is expected for late 2023 or early 2024, a spokesperson for Ascension St. Vincent told Becker's.