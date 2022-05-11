Baptist Health plans inpatient hospital, outpatient community in Kentucky

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is planning an inpatient hospital and outpatient healthcare community in Crestwood, Ky.

The campus will have surgical services, according to a May 11 Baptist Health news release.

"Baptist Health is always looking for opportunities to provide outstanding care closer to home for our patients," Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman said in the news release. "Oldham County, and the surrounding region, is one of the fastest growing in the state. We are excited to have this opportunity to design and build a next-generation hospital and outpatient facilities fully tailored to serving the area for years to come."

Baptist Health operates the only other hospital in the county, Baptist Health La Grange (Ky.). In addition to the new hospital, it will invest in improvements at the La Grange facility.

If the project is approved, construction is expected to begin in the next two years, according to the news release.