UCSF receives board approval for $4.3B hospital

University of California San Francisco received approval from the University of California's board of regents to build a $4.3 billion hospital at UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center in San Francisco.

The hospital will address UCSF's capacity constraints, according to a May 19 news release.

With the new facility, overall inpatient bed capacity will increase from 499 beds to 682, and the emergency department will expand by 65 percent.

The new hospital, which is set to open in 2030, will create about 1,400 jobs for staff and physicians, UCSF said.

UCSF will also update parts of its Moffitt and Long hospitals, according to the release.

The project will be funded through external financing, philanthropy and hospital reserves.