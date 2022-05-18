Mercy Health to build 241-bed hospital in Ohio

Mercy Health-Youngstown (Ohio) will build a 241-bed hospital and medical office complex next to Kent State University's Trumbull Campus in Warren, Ohio.

Mercy Health-St. Joseph Warren Hospital will move to the new campus, but its current campus will still be maintained by Mercy Health, the system said May 18. It will be used for outpatient services and green space for the community.

The 400,000-square-foot facility will offer full inpatient and outpatient services. The campus will also be built with room for expansion.

"Given St. Joseph Warren's current landlocked location and Trumbull County's growing healthcare demands, our leadership team identified an opportunity to better serve the community and expand St. Joseph Warren Hospital," John Luellen, MD, Mercy Health-Lorain and Youngstown president, said in a news release from the health system. "This investment in a new hospital campus will not only enable us to provide a better inpatient experience, but it also aligns with our mission to promote the health and well-being of our communities."

Mercy Health expects to break ground on the hospital early next year and open it in late 2025.