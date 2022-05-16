Marshfield Clinic opens 12-bed Wisconsin hospital

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System opened its new hospital in Stevens Point, Wis., on May 13.

The 12-bed hospital, called Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point, is a two-story, 55,000-square-foot facility. It features eight treatment rooms and a trauma room as well as surgical suites and administrative offices.

"This is truly a great accomplishment to better serve our Portage County residents," said Ryan Neville, chief administrative officer of Marshfield Medical Center-Weston (Wis.) and interim chief administrative officer of River Region-Stevens Point. "With the hospital expansion we are able to help residents get the care they need while keeping them closer to home."