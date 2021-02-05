11 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Eleven hospitals or health systems have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last two weeks:

1. Quorum will expand to Arizona

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health will operate its first hospital in Arizona, Peoria Regional Hospital, when it opens next year.

2. Kettering Health Network to build Ohio hospital

Dayton, Ohio-based Kettering Health Network will build a one-story, 42,000-square-foot hospital in Springfield, Ohio.

3. Texas Children's to break ground on $450M Austin hospital this year

Texas Children's Hospital, based in Houston, plans to break ground on its $450 million freestanding women and children's hospital in Austin.

4. Dell Children's to break ground on $191M Austin hospital this spring

Dell Children's Medical Center, part of the Ascension Seton network, plans to break ground this spring on its $191 million children's hospital in north Austin.

5. UHS buys 32 acres in Florida for medical campus

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services has purchased 32 acres of land in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., for a medical campus.

6. ProHealth resumes building Wisconsin hospital, won't move headquarters

Pewaukee, Wis.-based ProHealth Care has abandoned its plan to move its headquarters and will resume construction of a Wisconsin hospital.

7. Intermountain plans new medical campus in Utah

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare said it plans to break ground on a medical campus in Utah this year.

8. Piedmont to build 100-bed South Carolina hospital, ending yearslong legal battle

Rock Hill, S.C.-based Piedmont Medical Center plans to break ground on its 100-bed hospital in South Carolina this spring, ending a 15-year battle among health systems competing to expand there.

9. UW Health resumes plan for $348M clinic in Madison

After pausing plans last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison, Wis.-based UW Health will resume plans for a $348 million specialty clinic in Madison.

10. Children's Minnesota opens specialty center in Lakeville

Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota has opened a specialty center in Lakeville, Minn., one of the fastest-growing cities in the Twin Cities region.

11. Mass General Brigham moves forward with $2B in capital projects

Boston-based Mass General Brigham is moving forward with as much as $2 billion in capital projects in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

