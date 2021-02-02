ProHealth resumes building Wisconsin hospital, won't move headquarters

Pewaukee, Wis.-based ProHealth Care has abandoned its plan to move its headquarters and will resume construction on a Wisconsin hospital, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

ProHealth Care will resume building its hospital in Mukwonago, Wis. The project was suspended last April to focus time and resources on the pandemic.



The new hospital, which will house 24 inpatient beds, is slated to open late this year or early 2022. Ground was broken on the facility in February 2019.

ProHealth also dropped its plan to relocate its corporate headquarters to a new office building it acquired for $7.4 million in 2019. The building is in the same business park as its Pewaukee headquarters.

"Moving our corporate headquarters would have required time and resources that we thought would be better spent addressing the many challenges of the pandemic," a spokesperson for ProHealth told the Milwaukee Business Journal.

