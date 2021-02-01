Intermountain plans new medical campus in Utah

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare said it plans to break ground on a medical campus in Utah this year.

The campus will be on a 40-acre site in Saratoga Springs.



The initial phase of the project will include building a freestanding emergency department and an ambulatory surgery center.



"We are excited to help meet the needs of this rapidly growing community," said Jason Wilson, administrator at Intermountain American Fork (Utah) Hospital. "We recognize the importance of timely access to healthcare and are confident this project will bless the lives of many thousands in the years to come."

