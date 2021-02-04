Construction on 2 Austin children's hospitals to start this year

Construction is slated to begin on two children's hospitals in Austin, Texas, this year, according to Community Impact Newspaper.

Texas Children's Hospital, based in Houston, plans to break ground on its $450 million freestanding women and children's hospital in Austin. The 360,000-square-foot facility will house 48 beds, several operating rooms and neonatal and pediatric intensive care units. The facility is slated to open in 2023.



Dell Children's Medical Center, part of the Ascension Seton network, plans to break ground this spring on its $191 million children's hospital in north Austin. The 131,000-square-foot facility is expected to house 36 beds, two operating rooms and a $113 million specialty care facility. It is slated to open next year.



Both medical centers will be in Northwest Austin near the city's border with Cedar Park, according to the report.

More articles on capital projects:

UW Health resumes plan for $348M clinic in Madison

DC hospital damaged in explosion; injuries reported

Children's Minnesota opens specialty center in Lakeville

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.