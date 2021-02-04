Quorum will expand to Arizona

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health will operate its first hospital in Arizona, Peoria Regional Hospital, when it opens next year, according to news website AZ Central.

Construction of Peoria Regional is slated to begin in April.

The facility will be 82,000 square feet with an emergency room, three operating rooms and an imaging department. It is also slated to have an 11-bed unit for post-anesthesia care, 28 medical/surgical beds and 32 other beds.

The hospital will be the city of Peoria's first full-service hospital, according to the report.

"Peoria is thrilled to welcome Peoria Regional Hospital as our first full-service hospital and the latest addition to our growing advanced healthcare industry," Mayor Cathy Carlat said in a news release. "It’s vital that all residents have access to quality medical care close to home. With the new jobs this facility will bring, I am grateful for the widespread impact this hospital will have on our community."

