10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Ten hospitals or health systems have announced, advanced or completed construction projects since Dec. 1:

1. Froedtert opens 2 hospitals

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin have opened two community hospitals in the state, the Milwaukee-based health network said Dec. 15.

2. Kaiser breaks ground on California hospital opening in 3 years

Kaiser Permanente broke ground on its seven-story hospital in San Marcos, Calif.

3. CHI Franciscan opens $500M replacement hospital in Washington state

CHI Franciscan has opened its $500 million, 500,000-square-foot hospital in Silverdale, Wash., that will serve as a replacement facility for St. Michael Medical Center-Bremerton.

4. HCA Florida hospital to build $100M, 5-story tower

Fort Pierce, Fla.-based Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute, owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, will invest $100 million in a five-story tower.

5. Quincy Medical Group to build 25-bed hospital

Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group plans to build a 25-bed physician-led hospital in Illinois, the organization said Dec. 10.

6. Henry Ford to build 192-bed mental health hospital

Henry Ford Health System is working with a large national provider of behavioral health services to open a 192-bed mental health hospital in Bloomfield Township, Mich., the Detroit-based health system said Dec. 9.

7. Ascension St. Vincent's breaks ground on 56-bed hospital

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent's broke ground Dec. 4 on its 56-bed hospital in Florida's St. Johns County.

8. BayCare breaks ground on $246M hospital

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System broke ground this week on its $246 million hospital in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

9. Texas Health Resources, AdventHealth open 59-bed hospital

Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, a joint venture between Texas Health Resources and AdventHealth, opened Dec. 1.

10. Harbor-UCLA Medical Center begins $1.6B upgrade

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson, Calif., has begun a $1.6 billion upgrade that will include a new inpatient tower.

