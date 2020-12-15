Kaiser breaks ground on California hospital opening in 3 years

Kaiser Permanente broke ground last week on its seven-story hospital in San Marcos, Calif., according to The Times of San Diego.

The hospital, San Marcos Medical Center, will house 206 single-patient rooms, 51 emergency department bays, 10 labor and delivery suites and eight operating rooms.

The medical center is slated to open in fall of 2023.

"This is the culmination of six years of work by many, many people," Max Villalobos, COO of Kaiser Permanente San Diego North County division, said at the groundbreaking ceremony, according to The Times of San Diego.

Kaiser Permanente is based in Oakland, Calif.

