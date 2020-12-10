Henry Ford to build 192-bed mental health hospital

Henry Ford Health System is working with a large national provider of behavioral health services to open a 192-bed mental health hospital in Bloomfield Township, Mich., the Detroit-based health system said Dec. 9.

Henry Ford and Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare formed a joint venture to build the hospital, citing unmet needs for behavioral health services in Detroit.

Under the agreement, Henry Ford will consolidate inpatient services at its Kingswood Hospital in Ferndale, Mich., and inpatient psychiatric units at Macomb Hospital–Mt. Clemens (Mich.). Henry Ford said neither of the old facilities can support a growing need for virtual care.

The new hospital, slated to open in 2022, will provide inpatient behavioral health services for adults, seniors and adolescents and serve as a training site for inpatient psychiatry residents, medical students and nurses.

The hospital will be next to the Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital campus. Henry Ford's next step in the process is seeking certificates of need from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The new hospital in Michigan will add to the 582 behavioral healthcare facilities that Acadia runs in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.K.

