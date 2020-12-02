Texas Health Resources, AdventHealth open 59-bed hospital

Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, a joint venture between Texas Health Resources and AdventHealth, opened Dec. 1.

The $150 million hospital is four stories and nearly 200,000 square feet. It houses 59 beds, but has the ability to expand to 95 beds.

The hospital offers emergency care, orthopedics and cardiology, among other services, and sits on a 38-acre campus with an 80,000-square-foot medical office building that will house primary care and specialty practices.

"We are so excited to open our doors and begin caring for the Mansfield community," said Kenneth Rose, CEO of Texas Health Hospital Mansfield. "We look forward to working with residents and partners to help make this community healthier."

Arlington-based Texas Health Resources and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth also jointly operate the 356-bed Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth.

