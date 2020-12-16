Froedtert opens 2 hospitals

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin have opened two community hospitals in the state, the Milwaukee-based health network said Dec. 15.

The two small hospitals, in Pewaukee and New Berlin, are each about 18,000 square feet.

Both will have a seven-bed emergency department and eight inpatient beds. The hospitals will also offer laboratory, pharmacy and imaging services.

"We see our community hospitals in New Berlin and Pewaukee as a way to keep safe, high-quality care close to home in a convenient setting that is easy to navigate," said Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health.

