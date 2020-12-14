HCA Florida hospital to build $100M, 5-story tower

Fort Pierce, Fla.-based Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute, owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, will invest $100 million into a five-story tower, according to TCPalm.

Construction on the 92,500-square-foot tower is expected to start Jan. 11. It will be completed in several phases.

The first phase of construction, expected to be completed in 2023, will include building the first three floors of the tower. The first phase will add 32 medical surgical beds, three operating rooms and expanded preoperative and recovery areas.

Phase two will add a new emergency department, while phase three and four will add the fourth and fifth floor and create space for more beds.

The fifth phase includes building a 550-space parking garage.

