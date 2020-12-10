Quincy Medical Group to build 25-bed hospital

Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group plans to build a 25-bed physician-led hospital in Illinois, the organization said Dec. 10.

The hospital will be next to the medical group's cancer institute and surgery center in Quincy and have a 10-bay emergency department, three operating rooms and one procedure room. It will also offer labor and delivery and lab and pharmacy services.

The organization needs approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.

