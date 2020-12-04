Ascension St. Vincent's breaks ground on 56-bed hospital

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent's broke ground Dec. 4 on its 56-bed hospital in Florida's St. Johns County, according to the Jacksonville Business Journal.

The $115 million, 150,000-square-foot hospital is slated for completion in 2022.

Ascension said it selected St. Johns County for a new hospital because it is the fastest-growing county in Northeast Florida and has only one inpatient hospital.

The health system bought more than 33 acres of land on July 23 to build the hospital.

