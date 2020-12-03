Ochsner Health to build 'super clinic' with microhospital in Louisiana

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health said it plans to build a 185,000-square-foot "super clinic" that will house a 10-bed microhospital.

The super clinic, which will be located at a shopping center in Metairie, La., will offer a variety of healthcare services, including outpatient surgery, physical therapy and inpatient care. It will also have a pharmacy, imaging suites and a cath lab.

"Ochsner is excited to create a patient-centered healthcare destination that brings a multitude of services, amenities and wellness offerings into one convenient location," said Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health. "Healthcare and retail are two industries that have greatly evolved, and this super clinic concept and the Clearview City Center redevelopment are both designed to meet the needs of today’s consumers."

The facility will start by employing 42 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, and plans to expand to more than 70 providers by 2027.

