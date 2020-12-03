Froedtert opens community hospital in New Berlin

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin has opened a small-scale community hospital in New Berlin, Wis., according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The hospital opened this week and is the first of four community hospitals planned by Froedtert. The 18,000-square foot facility houses a seven-bed emergency department and nine inpatient beds. It also offers laboratory, pharmacy and imaging services.

A second community hospital in Pewaukee, Wis., is slated to open later this month.

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is based in Wauwatosa.

